Cape Town’s municipal manager‚ Achmat Ebrahim‚ has quit amid a city council probe against him and another high-ranking official.

In a statement on Monday‚ mayor Patricia de Lille confirmed that Ebrahim has become the first casualty of the power struggle in the city.

“I hereby wish to inform the residents and staff of the City of Cape Town that Achmat Ebrahim has resigned as the city manager. Mr Ebrahim tendered his resignation with effect from Friday 12 January 2018. His last working day was 12 January 2018‚” De Lille said.

She said Ebrahim had made it clear he was easily able to defend the allegations made against him in a report submitted at the end of December by lawyers Bowman Gilfillan.

On January 5‚ Ebrahim and Transport and Urban Development Authority commissioner Melissa Whitehead were given seven days to provide reasons why they should not be suspended pending disciplinary action against them.

They were both implicated in a probe into maladministration and possible corruption following an affidavit by Craig Kesson‚ executive director in De Lille’s office.

The probe also implicated De Lille and has left her fighting for her political career.