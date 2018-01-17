This is the first step to recover an estimated R50-billion allegedly looted from public coffers by the Guptas and their associates. Molelle said on Tuesday that this was one of six similar cases currently being prioritised‚ with another 11 in the pipeline being pursued by a team of 20 officials from the NPA’s specialised commercial crimes unit and AFU‚ national Treasury and the Financial Intelligence Centre.

Sources close to the investigation said members of the team had interacted with their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates to monitor assets belonging to the Guptas and their associates in Dubai to prepare for preservation orders.

“There’s an informal understanding to say: monitor (the assets) while we are still busy with our processes‚” said one.

A source close to the authorities in Dubai said these assets included properties‚ cash in a bonded warehouse in the adjacent emirate Sharjah and R1-billion in bank accounts.

Asked to confirm this‚ NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said: “It’s difficult for us to talk on behalf of our counterparts in foreign jurisdictions … Where we have requested mutual legal assistance from our counterparts‚ there are issues of confidentiality‚ so we cannot comment on those issues.”