South Africa

Zuma files appeal papers on NPA boss appointment ruling

By Staff Writer - 14 December 2017 - 09:07
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams.
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams.

President Jacob Zuma has filed court papers‚ outlining why is he is appealing a ruling that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa should appoint a new national director of public prosecutions‚ eNCA reported on Thursday. 

The High Court in Pretoria last week ruled that the appointment of current prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams was invalid and that Zuma could not select his replacement‚ given that the president is conflicted. Zuma himself faces possible prosecution on 783 corruption-related charges.

The court gave Ramaphosa 30 days to find a replacement for Abrahams.

The ruling stemmed from an application lodged by several civil groups‚ who had questioned a golden handshake given to Abrahams's predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana. The court agreed that the financial settlement given to Nxasana was irregular.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
People pounce on Cape Town beer-truck spill
X