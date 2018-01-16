The wife of internationally renowned national poet laureate Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile paid tribute to him in a heartfelt and poetic letter during his state funeral held in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The letter titled “Love leaps and soars beyond” was read by TV personality Gail Mabalane on behalf of Baby Kgositsile.

Baby described her late husband as her lover‚ companion and confidante.

“All things come to pass‚ when they do. If they do. All things come to an end. When they do. To every birth‚ its blood. To every birth its pain‚ all else is death with life. We are the Gods of our day‚ and us‚ panthers of claws of fire. And songs of love for the newly born‚” the tribute read.

In the letter‚ Baby thanked Kgositsile for loving her even when he was often criticised for loving a ‘township girl”.

“I’m unapologetically a township girl. Goodnight my love.”