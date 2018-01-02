A farmer from Cramond charged with the murder of a man and the attempted murder of another at a funeral over the weekend has been remanded in custody.

Edward Solomon‚ 65‚ cut a beleaguered figure in the dock of the New Hanover Magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

Solomon is alleged to have shot and killed a man during an argument at his farm.

It was previously reported that police had detained him at the scene of the shooting.

It is understood that Solomon had gone to the home of one of his employees‚ where a funeral was being held. He is thought to have asked relatives to leave and an altercation resulted in a fight.