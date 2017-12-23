White Zimbabwean farmers return to seized land

Land ownership is one of Zimbabwe's most sensitive political topics. Colonialists seized some of the best agricultural land and much of it remained in the hands of white farmers after independence in 1980 leaving many blacks effectively landless.

Twenty years later, Mugabe authorized the violent invasion of many white-owned farms and justified it on the grounds that it was redressing imbalances from the colonial era.

White farmers complained that well-connected people used state security forces to force them off their farms, sometimes in the middle of harvesting, even after the Mugabe government indicated, some four years ago, that land seizures were over.

"We are overjoyed, over the moon. We thought we would never see this day coming," Smart's son, Darryn, told Reuters.

"Getting back to the farm has given not just us, but the whole community hope that it's a new Zimbabwe, a new country."

Rob Smart, whose father said he started the farm from "virgin bush" in 1932, expressed confidence in the new government's pledge to protect the commercial farming sector, a mainstay of the struggling economy.

"It's early days but so far what they (the new government) said they are going to do they are doing," he told Reuters.

"We just hope this whole incident will give hope to other farmers, who've had the same situation."

"No Confusion"

Mnangagwa, who is under pressure to revive the economy ahead of elections next year, said on Thursday that he was resolute about the changes he was introducing.

"There is no business as usual. Things have changed, it's a new era," he said at a meeting with business leaders in South Africa.

"I'm from the military. If it's 'left turn' then it's 'left turn'. If it's 'right turn' it's 'right turn'. No confusion."