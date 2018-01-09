The Gauteng department of education is puzzled by the Hoërskool Overvaal’s insistence on refusing to admit 55 learners because evidence shows that it has space.

Parents of the learners denied access to the Vereeniging school are adamant that the only reason the school does not want their children are because they are black.

The school approached the High Court in Pretoria to overturn the Gauteng education department’s administrative decision forcing the school to accept an additional 55 pupils from the area.

The school’s governing body argues in court papers that the school is full and has no capacity to accommodate learners.

But the department’s spokesperson‚ Steve Mabona‚ said this was not true as the school currently had 621 learners and that they had evidence that the school had a capacity to accommodate over 800 learners.

Mabona said they did not instruct the school to change its medium of instruction‚ which is Afrikaans‚ but only that it adopt a dual medium of instruction to accommodate English.

“We do not understand why the school would not want to admit our learners there because we said we are supporting them‚ offered to give them an educator‚ learner material is there‚ so we do not understand why there would be any resistance to accommodate other learners‚” he said.

Mabona said the school was dwindling in numbers but it denied access to learners “utilising the language (policy) to preclude their right”.