Lucas Radebe's bid for Safa president seat stopped dead in its tracks

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe’s eligibility to run for the position of South African Football Association (Safa) president is in doubt after it emerged that he does not meet the requirements for the top job.

Radebe announced his interest in the position last year but South African Football Association (Safa) national executive committee member and Football Transformation Forum Secretary General Mzwandile Maforvane told SowetanLIVE that the former Bafana skipper is ineligible.

‘‘The electoral code says that the candidate needs to have served in the Safa structures for a period of five years in the lead up to the election‚” Maforvane said.

‘‘In the case of Lucas‚ he has never served in any Safa structure in the five years leading up to the election.

‘‘He has served in the Safa technical committee but that is not a Safa structure.”

Radebe told SowetanLIVE on Tuesday that he is seeking further clarity on the electoral code and has asked Safa to furnish him with further details on whether he can contest the March 24 election or not.

‘‘I have spoken to a couple of people and I am waiting for clarity on the electoral code‚” Radebe said on Tuesday afternoon.

Asked if he would pull out of the race if Safa confirms that he is indeed ineligible to run‚ Radebe said: ‘‘I will be in a better position to make an announcement on the way forward after I have got clarity on the electoral rules.

‘‘I will let you guys know as soon as I have got more information about this.”

Maforvane explained that Radebe needed to have either served in the Safa regions‚ in the regional executive committees or in the Safa associate members.

The Safa associate members are among others: the South African Masters and Legends Football Association‚ the Industrial Football Association of South Africa‚ the South African Deaf Football Association and the South African Football Coaches Association.