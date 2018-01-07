Security guard shot dead during business robbery in Mthatha.

A 43-year-old security guard was shot dead during a robbery at a shop in a mall in Mthatha in he Eastern Cape on Friday evening.

Eastern Cape police said it was alleged that two unknown men entered the shop at about 6pm on Friday and demanded money from a cashier at gunpoint.

“An undisclosed amount of money was handed to them and they also took takkies‚ a schoolbag and a cap all with the value of R2‚179. It is further alleged that when the suspects were exiting the shop the deceased tried to arrest one of them but he was shot and died instantly and thereafter the suspects fled the scene on foot. One cartridge of a 9mm pistol was picked [up] from the scene‚” police said.

No arrests have been made yet.