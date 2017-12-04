Three alleged robbers killed in police shootout

Three armed robbery suspects were killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning. The three men – along with a fourth suspect who is on the run – allegedly held up their victim outside a bank in Dalton‚ near Greytown.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the victim went to deposit money at the bank‚ but he was confronted by the armed gang.

“They held him up and took an undisclosed amount of cash‚” he said. “They fled in their getaway silver-grey Mercedes-Benz. The police were alerted and [a description of] the vehicle was circulated.