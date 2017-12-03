“These suspects ransacked the victim's house‚ took an undisclosed amount of cash and one motor vehicle‚ a Toyota Land Cruiser after which they fled the scene‚ but the Land Cruiser was later found abandoned some kilometres away from that house‚” police said.

They added that the woman had no visible injuries but was taken tp a local hospital by ambulance for a medical check-up.

“The suspects in this matter are still unknown and there is no arrest‚” police said‚ adding that investigations were still continuing.