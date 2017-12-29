The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrated its final victory of the year after the Constitutional Court ruled in its favour and found Parliament had not done its duty to hold President Jacob Zuma to account for his breach of the Constitution when he spent public money upgrading his private Nkandla home.

The court ruled that Parliament had also breached the Constitution in its conduct.

The court came to four judgments‚ but a majority judgment ordered Parliament to start processes under Section 89 of Constitution to investigate whether Zuma should be impeached within 180 days.

The EFF‚ the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Congress of the People (Cope) had asked the court to find that Parliament and National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete had not done enough to hold Zuma to account for violating the Constitution by using taxpayers’ money for “upgrades” to his Nkandla home. They wanted a hearing and investigation into Zuma's conduct.

Section 89 of the Constitution allows a president to be removed with a two-thirds vote of no confidence for violating the Constitution‚ for serious misconduct or breaking the law.