President Jacob Zuma has expressed his condolences on the death of award-winning South African actor‚ playwright‚ director and theatre producer‚ John Ledwaba.

Details of Ledwaba’s death were not immediately available‚

Ledwaba’s writing credits include Lona Basadi‚ Street Sisters‚ Black Dog – Injemyama‚ Township Boy and Jozi Jozi Guide. As a performer‚ he has graced stages in England‚ Sweden‚ Germany and Ireland to name but a few of the countries he performed in.

He was awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist Award in 1995.