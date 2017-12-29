Parliament says it will comply with ConCourt judgment.

Parliament says it agrees with the strong reservations expressed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in his minority judgment but says it respects the Constitutional Court's majority judgment and will comply with it.

Mogoeng's minority judgment voiced his concerns that the majority judgment was a case of judicial overreach.

In a statement following the court's finding that Parliament had failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account‚ Parliament's spokesman Moloto Mothapo said that "the court neither declared that the Speaker failed to hold the President accountable nor ordered her to establish an impeachment committee of the type described by the applicants".