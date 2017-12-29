Local bands ready to rock Afropunk



The inaugural Afropunk Johannesburg festival will take place this weekend.



The festival that started in Brooklyn, New York, has made its way onto the African soil.



As part of the festival, Afropunk hosted a battle of the bands competition. The winners will get an opportunity to play live at the festival. The competion was held in Tembisa on 16 December.



The competion ended in a tie with bands Automatic Live and Stiff Pap proving that they were the cream of the crop.



SowetanLIVE had a quick Q&A session with Automatic Live to find out what we can expect this weekend:

SL: How do you feel about winning the inaugural South African Battle of the Bands?

AL:We are very excited. We went in just wanting to be on stage and see how people felt about the band so the win was a great achievement.

SL: How would you describe your sound?

AL: It’s a mixture of kwaito, reggae, rock and many other sounds that I grew up listening to.