Stop 'Zuma-shaming' Nkosazana

Mbalula beats the drum for NDZ

President Jacob Zuma's sins cannot be transferred to his former wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma should not be punished for her bedroom past, said Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, who wrote an open letter yesterday giving reasons why he supported Dlamini-Zuma to succeed Zuma as ANC leader.

"I [also have] my own gravely regrettable past in my personal life. After my mistakes, I have stood for public office and gotten elected or nominated several times," Mbalula wrote.

"In all these times, no one has ever thrown any aspersions on my leadership abilities because of my private life, past misdeeds and mistakes.

"I have won and lost elections, not once was it ever said I am losing because of what occurs in my bedroom or because of who I am married to. This is because I am a male."

Mbalula said it was shocking that some in the ANC, including women, were Zuma-shaming Dlamini-Zuma.

"I am not able to understand how my wife would ever have to carry any sins the public cast upon me. The nudge here is that this is only reserved for women and men do not carry their wives' sins, if any.