South Africa

Dlamini-Zuma hits back at vote-buying claims

By Qaanitah Hunter - 14 December 2017 - 06:38
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Picture: Neo Goba
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Picture: Neo Goba

ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has hit back at claims that her campaign may be “buying votes” and using money to influence ANC delegates to its national conference.

In her last campaign speech before this weekend’s conference‚ Dlamini-Zuma said she did not have to buy delegates.

“We have worked. We have been to every corner of this country‚ addressing cadres’ forums. When they elect us‚ they will elect us out of conviction‚” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking at a gala dinner hosted by the ANC Women’s League in her honour in Kempton Park on Wednesday evening.

“No leader will be proud of being elected out of money‚” she said‚ later adding that ANC delegates could not be bought.

Dlamini-Zuma said “history has already been made” as she will be the first woman to be on the ballot paper for ANC president.

“As we close this campaign now‚ it’s in the hands of delegates and God‚” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said she was willing to accept any outcome of the conference‚ adding: “Whatever happens‚ the ANC must emerge the winner.”

Damning claims by Mthembu of attempts to rig election in favour of NDZ

Jackson Mthembu has made damning allegations of there being desperate attempts to buy votes and rig the party's national election.
News
1 day ago

The gala dinner was attended by Ministers Bathabile Dlamini‚ Thoko Xasa‚ Joe Maswanganyi‚ Maite Nkoana-Mashabane‚ Faith Muthambi and Mmamoloko Kubayi.

A number of songs and dances were dedicated to Dlamini-Zuma and preempted her victory at the conference.

Dlamini-Zuma is up against Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ whose supporters are also expecting victory.

The former African Union Commission chairperson said ANC delegates must reflect the aspirations of South Africans.

“Elect leaders who won’t use the ANC for factional battles‚ but will use the ANC as a vehicle for the oppressed to access opportunity‚” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma ended her address by thanking the Women’s League for leading her campaign.

Dlamini-Zuma takes swipe at whites

'They are the ones who looted and stole land'
News
2 days ago

NDZ wants to show whites that blacks in informal settlements 'live worse than their dogs’

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has lashed out at white people.
News
3 days ago

I've already made history‚ says NDZ

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told supporters at a party rally in Durban on Saturday that‚ win or lose‚ she's already a ...
News
3 days ago

Dlamini-Zuma shocks some in ANC

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made an appearance at the KZN PGC that nominated her.
News
7 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
People pounce on Cape Town beer-truck spill
X