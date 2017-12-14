ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has hit back at claims that her campaign may be “buying votes” and using money to influence ANC delegates to its national conference.

In her last campaign speech before this weekend’s conference‚ Dlamini-Zuma said she did not have to buy delegates.

“We have worked. We have been to every corner of this country‚ addressing cadres’ forums. When they elect us‚ they will elect us out of conviction‚” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking at a gala dinner hosted by the ANC Women’s League in her honour in Kempton Park on Wednesday evening.

“No leader will be proud of being elected out of money‚” she said‚ later adding that ANC delegates could not be bought.

Dlamini-Zuma said “history has already been made” as she will be the first woman to be on the ballot paper for ANC president.

“As we close this campaign now‚ it’s in the hands of delegates and God‚” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said she was willing to accept any outcome of the conference‚ adding: “Whatever happens‚ the ANC must emerge the winner.”