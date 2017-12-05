The ANC's internal election agency was on Tuesday forced to conduct a recount of votes‚ after numbers did not add up in the KwaZulu-Natal structures’ nomination of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for party president ahead of closest rival Cyril Ramaphosa the evening before.

Tuesday's recount did not ultimately change the outcome – in fact‚ it pushed Dlamini-Zuma’s numbers up slightly and decreased Ramaphosa’s tally.

On Monday evening‚ Dlamini-Zuma emerged as KZN’s preferred presidential candidate with 433 nominations to Ramaphosa’s 193. But after the overnight recount – following a complaint from regional secretaries – Dlamini-Zuma’s nominations shot to 454 and Ramaphosa‚ who lost two nominations‚ was down to 191.

For the deputy president position‚ Mpumalanga ANC chairperson David Mabuza’s numbers increased from 434 to 449; while rival Zweli Mkhize’s tally shot from 59 to 64‚ and Naledi Pandor lost two nominations and was down to 51.

For the position of national chairperson‚ Nathi Mthethwa was nominated by 358 branches on Monday‚ but after the recount his tally rose to 371 – while current ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe’s 190 branches nominations remained unchanged.