'Graft ruins Madiba legacy'

Former president Nelson Mandela's legacy will continue to be undermined if business leaders and politicians implicated in state capture allegations are not held accountable.

This was said by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa yesterday at the fourth anniversary of Mandela's death. The event was held at Nelson Mandela Foundation offices in Houghton, Johannesburg, and was attended by a number of business leaders and ordinary people.

The event also saw the unveiling of a colourful exhibition dubbed the Remembering Madiba: Unthreading a Legacy to commemorate Mandela's centenary next year.

The exhibition portrays Mandela as less of an icon but more of a human being who struggled through pain and life complexities to achieve greatness.

"Madiba understood the need to build strong and independent institutions that will endure and serve the people regardless of who put them in power," said Holomisa.

"The travesty of the so-called state capture is hollowed out mainly of these state institutions. This is an insult to Madiba's legacy." He said Mandela was committed to constitutionalism and the rule of law.