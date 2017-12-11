WATCH | Mam' Winnie surprises the People's Bae at graduation party
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had his graduation ceremony for his PhD in Philosophy in Political Studies last week and to celebrate‚ threw a major bash over the weekend.
Winnie Madizikizela-Mandela surprised Ndlozi‚ better known as the People's Bae‚ and gave a speech at his party.
DJ Fresh was there and said that despite Mam' Winnie being ill‚ she would not miss out on an opportunity like this.
Despite her ill health, #MamaWinnie made sure she came to congratulate Dr @mbuyisenindlozi in person!! She spoke fondly of the extensive underground network she had in #OrangeFarm during the fight for democracy! Back then people of Orange Farm were constantly in skirmishes with #Maburu aka #Cops Aka #TheSystem! Given what the #OrangeFarm levels of poverty were back then, and seeing how families have risen above it all and managed to build proper houses amongst other things, there was no way she was missing this #PHD that happened despite the odds! #MansNotHot #HeIsLava #LavaOfBooksAndLearning
EFF heavyweights were all in attendance as well as well-known personalities including DJ Fresh‚ Azania Mosaka and Sizwe Dhlomo.
Ahead of his graduation ceremony last week‚ the People's Bae said when he first started studying there was a lot of doubt about whether he could do his job at the EFF and pass.
"They said one can't do both. But guess what‚ it's graduation day today‚" he wrote on Instagram.
Here are more snaps from the day.