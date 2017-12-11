EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had his graduation ceremony for his PhD in Philosophy in Political Studies last week and to celebrate‚ threw a major bash over the weekend.

Winnie Madizikizela-Mandela surprised Ndlozi‚ better known as the People's Bae‚ and gave a speech at his party.

DJ Fresh was there and said that despite Mam' Winnie being ill‚ she would not miss out on an opportunity like this.