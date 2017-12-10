NDZ wants to show whites that blacks in informal settlements 'live worse than their dogs’

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has lashed out at white people for criticising radical economic transformation and saying it is meant for looting the state.

She was speaking on Sunday at her farewell prayer in her hometown of Bulwer in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands ahead of the ANC national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg this coming weekend.

Dlamini-Zuma said white people were the ones who had looted and even stolen the land from black people. "We are not talking radical economic transformation because we want to steal. We want people to get their land back. There is no dignity if people do not have land‚" she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said should she be elected as ANC president she will take white people on a bus to show them how black people live in informal settlements.

"I will show them that those people live worse than their dogs‚" she said.

Talking about the upcoming conference‚ Dlamini-Zuma said her election would not be about her and her family but "about whether we can make a difference to the lives of the people who are suffering".