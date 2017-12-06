Dlamini-Zuma shocks some in ANC

In an unprecedented move, presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made an appearance at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial general council (PGC) that nominated her and went on to address it.

This left some of the supporters of Cyril Ramaphosa baffled.

Their spokesman Sithembiso Mshengu also expressed concern. "It's a bit unprecedented," he said briefly.

He played down reports that Ramaphosa supporters snubbed the PGC, saying it was a PGC of the ANC not of factions.

Some Ramaphosa supporters did not return for the second day of the PGC following the announcement of the nominations on Monday night.

While some complained about songs meant to poke fun at them, one delegate from eMalahleni in Newcastle said he was leaving because he had seen the nominations.

"We all know why we came here; we came to be witnesses of the nomination processes and everything else is just a sideshow.

"That's the reality of such PGCs," he said.