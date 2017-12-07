Daggers out for Cyril backers in North West

Divisions between supporters of ANC presidential nominees Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma have deepened with the latest attempt to purge a senior North West official.

Yesterday, the ANC in the province under the leadership of Supra Mahumapelo gave Jane Manganye, deputy speaker of the legislature and national executive committee (NEC) member, an ultimatum to resign or be recalled.

This was apparently because of her support for Ramaphosa. Manganye is one of the NEC members who have repeatedly called on President Jacob Zuma to step down. The ANC in North West has resolved to back Dlamini-Zuma in the presidential race to succeed Zuma next week.

Manganye defiantly missed the deadline calling for her resignation yesterday.

The plan to axe Manganye apparently started unfolding in June after she attended the SACP rally in Rustenburg, which was addressed by Ramaphosa.

She is also one of the ANC leaders in North West who launched the Ramaphosa campaign in the province.

She told Sowetan yesterday that she won't resign. "They did not even take me to the DC [disciplinary committee].

"They were supposed to charge me if I have violated the legislature rules. They must give me reasons why I should resign."

Manganye said many ANC "comrades" in North West were purged from 2013 to 2014.

She cited Motlalepula Rosho, Nono Maloi and Hlomane Chauke - who are said to be supporting Ramaphosa - as some of the ANC leaders who have been purged in the province.

"They don't want a dissenting view. If you have a dissenting view, they redeploy you," Manganye said.

She said she was supporting Ramaphosa to be the next leader of the ANC on the basis that it has been a tradition in the ANC that the deputy president becomes the president.

The SACP and EFF rallied behind Manganye, saying the removal of people from positions in North West was not new.

SACP North West secretary Madoda Sambatha said the ANC provincial leadership's modus operandi was to purge anyone who differs with them.

EFF MPL Alfred Motsi accused Mahumapelo of trying to get rid of Manganye because she holds a different view.

"As the EFF we pass a motion of confidence in her. We are opposed to what Supra is doing," Motsi said.

ANC North West secretary Dakota Legoete said: "We are going to recall her. She has failed to fulfil her mandate as the deputy speaker.

"She is forever absent from work, gets sick and comes with other stories.

"We have asked her for a letter of resignation since June but until today we have not received it."

Legoete said Manganye had turned down the offer to be redeployed to parliament.