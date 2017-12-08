President Jacob Zuma is set to appeal the High Court's decision to reverse his appointment of Shaun Abrahams as National Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a statement released just hours after the ruling‚ Zuma's office said: "Whilst the President awaits a full briefing on the judgment‚ he has been advised that an early assessment displays‚ with respect‚ various grounds upon which a successful appeal may be prosecuted.

"The National Prosecuting Authority is an important institution in our constitutional democracy‚ appointments in respect of which are not made lightly‚" the statement read‚ adding that the NDPP played a pivotal role in the criminal justice system.

"Minded by the principle of the separation of powers‚ constitutional legality and the rule of law‚ the judgment will be appealed. Out of deference to the court and the judicial system‚ these grounds will be properly ventilated in the normal course in court proceedings."

The Pretoria High Court had ordered that a new national director of public prosecutions be appointed‚ saying that Abrahams' appointment was invalid.

Abrahams was controversially appointed by Zuma after the departure of former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana‚ but the court found that Nxasana's departure was unlawful.

Abrahams has been accused of shielding Zuma‚ who has fought off 783 counts related to corruption and fraud for several years.