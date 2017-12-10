ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has made a veiled accusation that deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has "the experience" of woman abuse.

In an apparent dig aimed at the presidential hopeful‚ Dlamini lashed out at Ramaphosa for his support of President Jacob Zuma's rape accuser‚ Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo‚ also known as Kwezi. Ramaphosa was speaking during a radio interview earlier in the week.

"We want to say‚ comrade Cyril‚ comrade deputy president‚ if you want to speak out about violence against women and children‚ talk about yourself. You must open up… because you said [that] you know how difficult it is for a woman to take a stand on this issue. And you do have the experience‚" she said.

Dlamini - who was speaking at an KZN joint 16 Days of Activism and elective conference send-off rally in Durban on Saturday - said that violence against woman and children was an issue "where we should take a stand and must not be pushed into a corner to support some and not others".

"But comrade deputy president decide to speak…but he spoke about comrade President Jacob Zuma‚" said Dlamini.