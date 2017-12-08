The presidency has responded to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement that he believes Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo‚ who accused President Jacob Zuma of rape.

"The rape allegations against President Zuma were properly considered by a Judge of the High Court. Having evaluated the totality of the evidence‚ the court acquitted the President of the rape charges‚" said spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga.

"The Presidency affirms the rule of law‚ the independence of the judiciary and the primacy of the courts as the final arbiters in disputes in society‚" he continued in a statement.

Ramaphosa made the startling revelations on Thursday night during an interview on Karima Brown's show on Radio 702‚ saying: "I know how difficult and painful it is for a woman to garner up the courage to stand up and say: 'Yes‚ I was raped.'

"It must be one of the most difficult decisions that she had to make‚ so‚ yes‚ I would believe her."

Ramaphosa‚ who is vying for the ANC presidency this month‚ initially answered the question by saying he had "to go with" the ruling of the court.