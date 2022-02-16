Middendorp can crack a smile at last as Maritzburg finally wins a match

It would not be a stretch to assume Ernst Middendorp and his Maritzburg United charges had almost forgotten that winning feeling before they registered their first win since October against a visiting SuperSport United on Tuesday.

United went on a horror run of 11 winless matches — six defeats and five draws — before they snapped out of it with a home 2-1 win over SuperSport at Harry Gwala to move to four points away from the relegation danger zone.

The last time high-fives flew to celebrate a win was on October 23 last year when they narrowly beat visitors TS Galaxy.

But newly signed Zambian hitman Friday Samu came to the rescue for the Team of Choice as the former Green Buffaloes striker opened the scoring, his first in two appearances, before setting up young Rowan Human for the winning goal.