Ke Yona Cup is SuperSport's last real shot at glory, says coach Tembo

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo views the Nedbank Cup as their only realistic opportunity to win a trophy this season.

SuperSport face Maritzburg United in the Ke Yona Cup first round at Harry Gwala Stadium today  (6pm). SuperSport failed to win the MTN8 and are struggling to keep pace with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the league. 

“The game against Maritzburg is very key. It’s a cup game and it gives us a realistic opportunity to finish off with silverware this season. We will definitely give it a full go and make sure that we get to the next round,’’ said Tembo.

Matsatsantsa haven’t played a competitive game since their 3-2 league win over Cape Town City in December with the domestic programme having been in hiatus due to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon that concluded on Sunday. Zimbabwe pair Kudakwashe Mahachi and Onismor Bhasera were the only SuperSport players at Afcon.

Tembo said the DStv Compact Cup helped some of their players regain fitness. 

“The month of January was hectic for us. There have been a lot of positives in terms of preparations. We played a few friendly games and the boys are looking really sharp. We are looking forward to the resumption of the season,’’ said Tembo.

“The game against Maritzburg will help us to see where we are in terms of our readiness. The Compact Cup also played a huge role in terms of giving some of our players game time. They had the opportunity to play two games, especially Luke Fleurs and Jamie Webber.’’

Nedbank Cup fixtures

Wednesday: Venda Academy v African All Stars, Thohoyandou Stadium (3pm); Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala Stadium (6pm).

Friday: Uthongathi v Summerfield Dynamos, Princess Magogo Stadium (3pm); Stellenbosch v Baroka, Danie Craven Stadium (6pm).

Saturday: NC Pros v Mathaithai, GWK Park (3pm); City Rovers v Sekhukhune, Olen Park (3pm); Royal v CPT City, Chatsworth Stadium (3pm); Sinenkani v FS Stars, Walter Sisulu University Stadium (3pm); Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB Stadium (6pm).

Sunday: Gallants v Santos, Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm); Black Eagles v Sivutsa Stars, Royal Bafokeng Stadium (3pm).

