UAE lifts travel ban to SA and 11 other African countries for vaccinated citizens - state news agency
The United Arab Emirates announced that it will lift a travel ban to 12 African countries for citizens who are fully vaccinated, state news agency WAM said on Friday.
The countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
Fully vaccinated citizens who had booster doses will be allowed to travel starting from Feb. 6.
The move also allows medically exempted unvaccinated persons and "humanitarian cases" to travel, according to WAM.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.