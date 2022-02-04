News

UAE lifts travel ban to SA and 11 other African countries for vaccinated citizens - state news agency

By Reuters - 04 February 2022 - 19:15
Vaccinated citizen will now be able to head to UAE after the country lifted the travel ban.
Vaccinated citizen will now be able to head to UAE after the country lifted the travel ban.
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

The United Arab Emirates announced that it will lift a travel ban to 12 African countries for citizens who are fully vaccinated, state news agency WAM said on Friday.

The countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

Fully vaccinated citizens who had booster doses will be allowed to travel starting from Feb. 6.

The move also allows medically exempted unvaccinated persons and "humanitarian cases" to travel, according to WAM.

Tourism minister Sisulu optimistic sector will bounce back as travel bans are lifted

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is optimistic that the sector will bounce back as travel restrictions are lifted.
News
1 month ago

Emirates suspends Nigeria flights after new restrictions

Emirates airline will suspend all flights to Nigeria from next week after the West African nation imposed new restrictions on its flights, the ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
Don’t ask if SA is ready for a woman chief justice says SCA Judge President ...