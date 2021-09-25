Africa

Rwandan troops cannot stay in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado forever, Kagame says

By Helen Reid - 25 September 2021 - 12:48
Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame said the country cannot stay forever in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, where allied Rwandan and Mozambican troops have been recapturing areas from Islamist militants since July.

"As much as we cannot be here forever, I think the problem we are dealing with with our friends in Mozambique cannot stay here forever too," Kagame said at a joint media conference with Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday.

"Every time, every step, we are assessing what needs to be done... The need to stay and for how long, that comes out naturally as progress is made."

Reuters

Mozambicans return to uncertain future after Islamists pushed back

Rwandan forces will help secure and rebuild areas of northern Mozambique destroyed by an Islamist insurgency, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame said on ...
News
6 hours ago

Government approves use of 1,495 military personnel to help Mozambique fight insurgents

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the use of 1,495 members of the military to help neighbour Mozambique fight an Islamic State-linked ...
News
1 month ago

