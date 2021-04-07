UN warns Tanzania not to reject people fleeing Mozambique violence

United Nations teams have received "worrying" reports that Tanzania has rejected over 1,000 people seeking refuge from an Islamic State-claimed attack on a town in northern Mozambique, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.

The March 24 attack on the town of Palma, adjacent to gas developments worth $60 billion, sent the town's residents scattering in all directions, with some fleeing into dense forest while others escaped by boat.

Some headed north towards Tanzania, aid workers said.

"UNHCR teams... have received worrying reports from displaced populations that over 1,000 people fleeing Mozambique and trying to enter Tanzania were not allowed to cross the border to seek asylum," the UN agency said in statement.

"UNHCR calls on Mozambique's neighbours to provide access to territory and asylum procedures for those escaping violence and seeking protection," it said. Palma lies near Mozambique's northern border with Tanzania.