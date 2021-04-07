Africa

UN warns Tanzania not to reject people fleeing Mozambique violence

By Emma Rumney - 07 April 2021 - 10:41
Last week a boat with 45 fleeing Mozambicans on board docked in Tanzania, where a local community leader said they had been given food and shelter.
Last week a boat with 45 fleeing Mozambicans on board docked in Tanzania, where a local community leader said they had been given food and shelter.
Image: Dyck Advisory Group/Handout via REUTERS

United Nations teams have received "worrying" reports that Tanzania has rejected over 1,000 people seeking refuge from an Islamic State-claimed attack on a town in northern Mozambique, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.

The March 24 attack on the town of Palma, adjacent to gas developments worth $60 billion, sent the town's residents scattering in all directions, with some fleeing into dense forest while others escaped by boat.

Some headed north towards Tanzania, aid workers said.

"UNHCR teams... have received worrying reports from displaced populations that over 1,000 people fleeing Mozambique and trying to enter Tanzania were not allowed to cross the border to seek asylum," the UN agency said in statement.

"UNHCR calls on Mozambique's neighbours to provide access to territory and asylum procedures for those escaping violence and seeking protection," it said. Palma lies near Mozambique's northern border with Tanzania.

WATCH | Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?

Thousands of people have been fleeing attacks by heavily armed rebel forces in Palma, Mozambique, since March 24. The town is a hub for major gas ...
News
1 week ago

The UNHCR had earlier told Reuters it does not have access to the border or affected areas, without giving a reason. Tanzanian authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last week a boat with 45 fleeing Mozambicans on board docked in Tanzania, where a local community leader said they had been given food and shelter.

The UNHCR said the attack on Palma had forced at least 11,000 people out of the area, with thousands more reported to be trapped there still. Civilians have been arriving in areas of relative safety further south by foot, plane, road and boat.

The military said on Sunday that Palma was now "completely safe", while local media that visited the town said some citizens had started to return.

However the full extent of the casualties and displacement from the attack remains unclear.

Reuters

Mozambique army says town attacked by insurgents is now secure

The Mozambique army says Palma attacked by Islamic State-linked insurgents late last month is now secure.
News
1 day ago

SADC leaders to meet in Maputo over Mozambique terror threats

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold a two-day extraordinary Troika Summit in Maputo from Thursday to Friday to deliberate on ...
News
1 day ago

Crowdfunding campaign for family of SA construction worker killed in Mozambique attack

The mother of Durban construction worker Adrian Nel, who was killed in an attack in Mozambique two weeks ago, has started a crowdfunding campaign for ...
News
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Farmers Under Siege
X