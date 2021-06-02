Zimbabwean scientist sets up private research institute in home country on return from Germany

A Zimbabwean scientist has set up a research institute as a way of turning to science to find solutions to the country’s healthcare challenges.

Brighton Samatanga, 36, a molecular biophysicist and founder of The Biotech Institute, reached professorship in Germany. In August 2020 he returned home to set up what is reputedly the country’s first privately-owned research institute.

“The research institute is a hub of many things. We have three departments: technical services, research and education. We have a team of researchers and graduate students in our labs. Our aim is to bring the foremost molecular technology to Zimbabwe as a way to strengthen the country’s health system,” Samatanga told TimesLIVE.

At the research institute, Samatanga is currently working on CRISPR, a new technology that facilitates making specific changes to organisms’ DNA.