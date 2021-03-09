Invention identifies faces through face masks

SA scientist to take his face recognition tech to Africa

An SA scientist has developed the world’s first facial recognition technology of human faces through face masks



Ishmael Msiza, 35, from Kameelrivier near Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, told Sowetan he had already approached the department of trade, industry and competition for funding to see the technology rolled out across SA and the continent...