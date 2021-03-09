South Africa

Invention identifies faces through face masks

SA scientist to take his face recognition tech to Africa

09 March 2021 - 09:16
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

An SA scientist has developed the world’s first facial recognition technology of human faces through face masks

Ishmael Msiza, 35, from Kameelrivier near Siyabuswa,  Mpumalanga, told Sowetan he had already approached the department of trade, industry and competition for funding to see the technology rolled out across SA and the continent...

