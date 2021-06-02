Mosese leaves Scandal! to revive Howza fame
Former kwaito star to record music again
Tshepo “Howza” Mosese is exiting daily drama Scandal! after eight years to pay full attention to his first love — music.
Joining the show in 2013, Mosese gained popularity playing the e.tv soapie’s top cop Lerumo Chabedi...
