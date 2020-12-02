Scientist couple help fight malaria with insect repellent
Scientists Mthokozisi and Sthembile Sibanda have created a natural insect repellant brand that has been critically acclaimed by their peers.
The married couple who met at the University of Pretoria during their studies were influenced by their home towns where malaria is often a health issue. Mthokozisi, who mainly focused on this subject for his PhD in chemical engineering, ended up asking his wife to join him after realising his research could become a viable business. ..
