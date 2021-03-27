Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from border area, Ethiopia's PM says

Eritrea has agreed to withdraw troops from Ethiopian territory along their mutual border, Ethiopia's prime minister said on Friday, under international pressure to address mounting reports of human rights abuses during months of conflict.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who acknowledged for the first time this week that Eritrean forces had crossed the border into Ethiopia's northern Tigray region during the fighting, said Ethiopia's military would take over guarding the border area.

"Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border," he said in a statement on Twitter during a trip to Eritrea's capital, Asmara, for talks with President Isaias Afwerki.

Eritrea's information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Eritrea's government has not acknowledged its troops are in Tigray.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this month he wanted Eritrean forces replaced in Tigray by forces that would respect human rights.