Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Saturday that military operations in the restive region of Tigray are complete and federal troops control the regional capital, a major development in a three-week-old war that has shaken the Horn of Africa.

Abiy's government has been trying to quell a rebellion by a powerful ethnic faction that dominated the central government for decades before he came to power in 2018. Thousands of people are believed to have been killed, and nearly 44,000 have fled to Sudan, in a conflict that has called into question whether Abiy can hold together fractious ethnic groups in Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country.

"I am pleased to share that we have completed and ceased the military operations in the Tigray region," the prime minister said in a tweet. Less than an hour earlier, he said in a statement, "The federal government is now fully in control of the city of Mekelle".

However the leader of Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), whose forces have been fighting Ethiopian troops, said the group was not giving up.

"Their brutality can only add (to) our resolve to fight these invaders to the last," TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael told Reuters in a text message. Asked by Reuters if that meant his forces would continue fighting, he replied: “Certainly. This is about defending our right to self determination.”

There was no immediate response from the government.