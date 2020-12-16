Nigeria's Boko Haram behind schoolboys' abduction -audio message

A man identifying himself as the leader of Nigeria's Boko Haram said on Tuesday the Islamist group was behind the abduction of more than 300 schoolboys, as anxious parents begged the government to secure their release.

Pupils who escaped kidnap on Friday, by jumping over the fence of the Government Science secondary school in Katsina state in northwestern Nigeria and fleeing through a forest, said the attackers were armed with AK-47 assault rifles and rounded up their victims before marching them off.

Boko Haram, whose name means "Western education is forbidden" in the local Hausa language, has waged an insurgency in the northeast of Nigeria since 2009 but has not previously claimed attacks in the northwest.

The claims in the audio tape, if true, could mark a widening influence of jihadist groups operating in northeastern Nigeria, political analysts said.

They could also signal that jihadists have formed alliances with militant groups operating in the Sahel, which could further destabilise the impoverished north of Africa's most populous nation which plays a pivotal role in regional stability.

The United States on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest terms" the abduction and was investigating Boko Haram's claim, a spokesperson for the State Department said.

Katsina state authorities said about 320 boys were missing and Nigeria's government said it had spoken to the kidnappers, who have sought a ransom from at least one parent.

"We're begging the government to please try their best to get their release," Hajiya Ummi, whose 15-year-old son Mujtaba is among those missing, said by telephone from her home in Bakori town in Katsina.

"His friends told me he was sick in bed when the bandits struck. He could hardly move but they dragged him out with the rest of the abducted students," she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

Katsina officials had ordered all of its state schools to close because they did not know the attackers' motives. Neighbouring Zamfara state on Monday also ordered its government boarding schools to close, according to a circular seen by Reuters.