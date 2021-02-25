Mboweni's sin taxes a 'blow to the beer value chain': SAB

SA Breweries (SAB) has expressed disappointment over finance minister Tito Mboweni’s decision to increase the excise rate for beer by 8%.

Mboweni announced the increase during his budget speech on Wednesday.

SAB said in a statement the move was “yet another blow following a series of setbacks that the beer value chain has had to weather over the last 12 months, including 19 weeks of sales bans culminating in a loss of more than 200,000 jobs [1.2% of national employment] and R52bn lost in GDP contribution [1% of national GDP at market prices].

“The announcement means that tax on beer will increase by almost double the rate of inflation. In a time of unprecedented economic hardship, this decision will fundamentally impede the recovery of a value chain already on its knees.”