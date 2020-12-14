Armed bandits raid Nigerian school - hundreds of pupils missing

Bandits armed with assault rifles attacked a secondary school in Nigeria's northwestern Katsina state late on Friday, police said, and two local people told Reuters hundreds of pupils were missing.

The gunmen stormed the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara district at about 9.40pm, and police at the scene returned fire, allowing some pupils to run for safety, police spokesperson Gambo Isah said in a statement.

Police said they were working with the army and air force to determine how many pupils were missing or kidnapped, and to find them. One officer was shot and wounded in the exchange of fire with the gang, they said.