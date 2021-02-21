United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure

The Boeing 777-200 plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was heading to Honolulu when it suffered an engine failure soon after take-off, the airline said.

There were no reports of injuries, either on the plane or the ground.

Images posted by police in Broomfield, Colorado showed significant plane debris on the ground, including an engine cowling scattered outside a home and what appeared to be other parts in a field. Police tape was used to cordon off the debris.

One video taken from what appeared to be inside the United plane showed an engine on fire.

Another video on social media showed a cloud of black smoke being left by a plane.

“Something blew up,” a man on the video can be heard saying.