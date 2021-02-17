Ramaphosa upbeat about Covid-19 vaccine rollout as he gets his shot in the arm

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said he believes the countrywide vaccination process is going to be flawless and straightforward.

“It is going to be done effectively and as we get more and more of these vaccines, as the minister brings them in, I think we will be able to vaccinate up to the 40 million South Africans that we should,” said Ramaphosa.

Speaking shortly after being inoculated with the newly acquired Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Khayelitsha District Hospital in the Western Cape, Ramaphosa thanked the staff for their efficiency in administering the vaccines which arrived in SA on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize were among the first South Africans to be vaccinated.

“Minister Mkhize spent sleepless nights making sure that the change from the earlier vaccines that we had acquired — which were found to be not so effective against the variant we have — happened so quickly and so smoothly.