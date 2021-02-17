Promoter Thulani Magudulela dies of Covid-19

Award-winning KwaZulu-Natal promoter Thulani Magudulela has died of Covid-19. The man who traded under the banner of Ludonga Boxing Promotions died yesterday morning.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday – two days before his tournament that was to take place in KwaNongoma. It was cancelled by Boxing SA because Magudulela, boxers Ibram Tamba from Tanzania and Ayanda Mthembu from KwaZulu-Natal (who were to feature in the main bout) and others boxers all tested positive.

Magudulela's death comes when there was still questions regarding the whole organisation of his show. It is alleged that Magudulela and the boxers all tested positive when they had already entered into the bio-bubble.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, BSA acting CEO Cindy Nkomo said: “The procedure which was communicated to all promoters is that boxers and their team will be tested 72 hours before the tournament and will then move into the bio-bubble once all results have been received. This was no difference from the procedure taken on Ludonga Boxing Promotions tournament.

“I want to dispel the rumours that first testing was done after the athletes and their crew had moved into the bio-bubble already and I also want to state clearly that the promoter had met all the requirements to host a tournament under Covid-19 regulations. That includes proving a bio-safe environment. I also want to state that further efforts were made by the promoter to accommodate the boxers that had tested positive by providing a separate venue for self-isolation.”

The first tournament to be hosted following the relaxation of bio-bubble period from seven days to three in October suffered cancellation following a positive case and three more tournaments suffered similar fate with one tournament in December being cancelled as a result.

Magudulela started out as a matchmaker for promoter Mzimasi Mguni before becoming a promoter. Mnguni from East London was attacked by the first stroke on a plane to Magudulela’s tournament in Durban in 2014. Mnguni passed away on Saturday morning.