Minister annunces arrival of Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Mkhize dismisses rumours that AstraZeneca stock is returning to India

The government has procured enough Covid-19 vaccines to achieve herd immunity as the rollout is expected to begin this week.



Addressing the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize yesterday dismissed reports that the government had approached the Serum Institute of India (SII) to request that it takes back the one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines...