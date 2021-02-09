Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique succumbs to Covid-19

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique, retired Maj-Gen Douglas Nyikayaramba, has died of Covid-19 complications.

Nyikayaramba, 64, was on leave when he died in Harare, becoming the fourth military general to lead the 2017 putsch against the late Robert Mugabe to succumb to the virus.

Presidency spokesperson George Charamba announced on Twitter: “I’m gutted to learn of the demise of Major General (Rtd) Nyikayaramba, our ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique. We have lost him to Covid-19. Yet another diplomat, commander, war veteran and patriot falls!”

Other military coup conspirators to die during the pandemic are foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, agriculture minister Perrance Shiri and former prisons boss Paradzai Zimondi.

Like Moyo and Shiri, Nyikayaramba retired from active military service to take up civilian roles in the government as part of the spoils of the role played by the military in helping President Emmerson Mnangagwa into office.