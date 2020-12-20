Africa

Three people killed as abandoned bomb explodes in Ethiopian capital

By Elias Biryabarema - 20 December 2020 - 15:20
Members of the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) prepare to head to mission in Sanja, Amhara region, near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia, on November 9 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

Three people died after an abandoned bomb exploded in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, a state news agency reported.

The incident happened in the Lideta area near the centre of the capital, Ethiopia News Agency reported, adding the explosion killed three homeless people and injured five others.

The explosion occurred amid a six-week conflict in northern Tigray region between federal forces and the deposed regional government, but there was no indication it was linked to that.

"An investigation regarding the explosion is now going on and the public will be informed once the investigation is completed," the agency reported.

- Reuters

