Gunmen kill more than 100 in attack in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

82 BODIES COUNTED IN FIELD

Belay Wajera, a farmer in the western town of Bulen, told Reuters he counted 82 dead bodies in a field near his home after Wednesday's raid. He and his family awoke to the sound of gunshots and ran out of their home as men shouted "catch them", he said. His wife and five of his children were shot dead, he was shot in the buttocks while four other children escaped and are now missing, Wajera told Reuters by phone late on Wednesday.

Another resident of the town, Hassen Yimama, said armed men stormed the area around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT). He told Reuters that he counted 20 bodies in a different location. He grabbed his own weapon but assailants shot him in the stomach.

A local medic said he and colleagues treated 38 injured people, most suffering from gunshot wounds. Patients told him of relatives who were killed with knives and told him that gunmen set houses on fire and shot at people trying to escape, he said.

"We weren’t prepared for this and we are out of medicine," a nurse at the same facility told Reuters, adding that a five-year-old child died while being transferred to the clinic.

The attack came a day after Abiy, the military chief of staff and other senior federal officials visited the region to urge calm after several deadly incidents in recent months, such as a Nov. 14 assault in which gunmen targeted a bus and killed 34 people.

"The desire by enemies to divide Ethiopia along ethnic and religious lines still exists. This desire will remain unfulfilled," Abiy tweeted on Tuesday along with photos of his meetings that day in the town of Metekel, near where the Nov. 14 attack occurred.

He said residents' wish for peace "outweighs any divisive agenda".