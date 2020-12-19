Ethiopia offers reward for word on fugitive Tigrayan leaders

Ethiopia offered a 10 million birr ($260,000) reward on Friday for information on the location of fugitive leaders of a rebellious force in northern Tigray region.

The money for helping capture heads of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) was announced on state-run broadcaster EBC and tweeted by a government taskforce.

TPLF leaders, possibly hiding in surrounding mountains since they lost Tigray's capital on Nov. 28, had said they were fighting back. Reuters has not been able to reach them for comment for more than a week.

Thousands of people are believed to have been killed and nearly a million fled their homes after two years of feuding between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the TPLF erupted into war in early November.