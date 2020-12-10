Ghana president Akufo-Addo promises economic boost after election win

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has won a second four-year term in office, the election commission said on Wednesday, following a tightly contested vote that was tainted by violence in which five people died.

Akufo-Addo fended off a hard-fought challenge from his predecessor winning 51.59% of the vote against old rival John Mahama with 47.37%. Mahama's party said it rejected the results, calling the election "flawed" and "discredited."

Akufo-Addo has promised to implement a $17 billion programme to boost growth in one of West Africa's largest economies. The coronavirus pandemic hit the price of oil and cocoa exports this year, resulting in the first quarterly contraction in nearly 40 years for Ghana, one of Africa's largest gold producers.

He will be under pressure to rein in government spending that has pushed the debt-to-GDP ratio past 70% and prompted warnings from the International Monetary Fund.