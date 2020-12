Nigerian Shell employees orchestrated oil spills for own profit

Shell officials and the Dutch ambassador to Nigeria were made aware of the matter by local leaders in 2018, but did not act on those warnings, Zembla said.

Milieudefensie said in a statement on Thursday its research centred on on the village of Ikarama, where it said there had been 30 spills in the last 13 years. "The majority of the leaks in Ikarama were the result of instructions given by Shell Nigeria employees," it said.

The profit made on the cleaning operations was split between SPDC employees and the youths, Zembla said, citing statements provided to police and Nigeria's Ikarama Youth Council by witnesses and people who said they or their family members had taken part.

The programme did not provide any figures on how much profit was allegedly made.

Pipeline sabotage is a major source of pollution in the Niger Delta.

In 2019, Royal Dutch Shell's onshore Nigeria subsidiary said it had seen a 41% rise in the number of crude oil spills caused by theft or pipeline sabotage.

Of a total 164 SPDC spills of more than 100 kilograms in the delta, 157 were from theft and sabotage, Shell said.

SPDC is a joint venture of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which holds a 55% stake, Shell, its operator, with 30%, France's Total with 10% and Italy's Eni with 5%.

It produces around 1 million barrels of oil per day and operates more than 6,000 kilometres of pipelines in the delta.