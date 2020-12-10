Nigerian Shell employees orchestrated oil spills for own profit

Employees at Royal Dutch Shell's Nigerian joint venture orchestrated damage to oil pipelines to profit from the money spent on clean-up operations, Dutch investigative TV programme Zembla reported on Thursday.

Employees of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) recruited local youth to sabotage the pipelines and then hired them back as workers to clean up the mess, the report said, citing research by Dutch environmental group Milieudefensie.

Shell's SPDC said it investigates all credible reports of misconduct and takes action where needed.

"As of now, we are not aware of any staff or contractor having been involved in acts causing oil spills in the Niger Delta", it said in a reaction sent to Reuters via Shell's Dutch head office.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.